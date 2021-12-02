This Black Friday, here’s how to get an Echo Dot for £3.99.

This Black Friday, find out how to get an Echo Dot for £3.99.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is currently underway, and some of the price reductions on Amazon’s own devices are astounding.

The third-generation Echo Dot is now £18.99, but there’s a way to save even more money.

Throughout Black Friday, TopCashback is luring in new customers by offering a £15 bonus on purchases of £15 or more, which includes Amazon’s Echo line.

To take advantage of the promotion, visit the special offer sign-up page.

After that, assuming you activate Amazon’s cashback via TopCashback, you’ll see those £15 savings appear.

This is a limited-time offer that also applies to Amazon’s Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers, some of which are now cheaper than ever.

Every Fire tablet in Amazon’s entire line is currently at its lowest price ever.

A variety of Kindle Black Friday deals are also offering significant price reductions.

The prices of Amazon devices are routinely slashed during Black Friday, and 2021 has proven to be no exception.

If you’re looking to buy anything from a Ring video doorbell to a 4K Fire TV Stick to a pair of Echo Buds earbuds, this is the place to go.

Remember that these offers will expire on November 29th, and the TopCashback £15 bonus will expire on December 5th.

*We may receive compensation if you purchase products through the links above, but this does not influence our recommendations.

