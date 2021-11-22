This Black Friday, here’s where you’re GUARANTEED to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This Black Friday, here’s where you can GUARANTEED to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

S this week.

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be available online and in stores this week at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and GameStop.

Jake Randall has a great track record of alerting fans to upcoming next-generation console restocks.

He’s so sure of his Black Friday predictions that he says fans are “guaranteed” to get their preferred console this week.

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite edition is among the Xbox Series X information Randall has.

The console features a design imprinted with stars and replaces the green vent with a Cortana-inspired blue.

The retailers are listed in the order in which the restocks are expected to take place this week.

On Monday, November 22nd, at 1 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, Walmart will launch an online restock.

S will be restocked, but the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Edition may not be included.

Members of Walmart(plus) will have early access, and you can learn more about the subscription here.

You’ll have to wait a few hours if you’re not a member, until around 7 or 8 p.m.

Keep in mind that the Walmart(plus) free trial does not grant early access; only the paid tier allows you to purchase ahead of time.

If you don’t mind paying (dollar)13 for a month to increase your chances of getting a console, make sure to decline any free trial offers when you sign up.

The PS5 restock at GameStop will take place on Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, November 25.

Randall is getting these details from his sources, so the exact time isn’t confirmed, but he anticipates it going live between 5 and 8 p.m. ET.

It’s possible that it’s 5 p.m. local time rather than 2 p.m. PT or 4 p.m. CT, so stay tuned for more information.

Because GameStop has decided to release its inventory (and put its employees to work) on Thanksgiving, you might have a better chance of getting one.

The restock will be for console bundles with three or more games and possibly a controller or PS Plus.

As a result, expect to spend more than the (dollar)450 you anticipated on the console alone.

Randall says he’s not sure if the Xbox One X or Halo Infinite Edition will be available, so only come if you’re looking for a PS5.

If we learn more about Microsoft’s console, we’ll let you know…

