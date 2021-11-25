This Black Friday, the Apple Airpods Pro are at an all-time low of £185.

The Airpods Pro have dropped to their lowest price ever just hours before Black Friday.

Apple’s noise-canceling earbuds with MagSafe charger are available for £185 from Amazon, Very, and John Lewis.

We’ve seen a small number of retailers battle it out in a price-matching war, just like last year, and the current figure settled is £185 – a reduction of 23%.

The 2nd-generation Airpods, which were reduced from £119 to £99 at the same three retailers, are also on sale.

This isn’t surprising, given that the third-generation Airpods were released in October (and are currently on sale for £169 on Amazon).

The ANC (noise-cancellation) technology that the Pro offers is the trade-off between the two sets of earbuds – and the £86 price difference.

This helps to keep background noise to a minimum while you’re using them, and it’s one of the reasons they’re so popular.

This is most likely the final price for the Airpods Pro; last year, a number of retailers were unable to agree on a price, and the same thing is likely to happen in 2021.

It’s not impossible, though, that Amazon will undercut its competitors by a sly £1 or so.

So you might want to wait and see what happens, but with ongoing stock issues, especially with tech products, don’t wait.

After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than discovering your favorite Black Friday deal is sold out.

Remember to comparison shop on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

