This brilliant iPhone hack completely transforms the way you share photos – and it’s incredibly simple to do.

This brilliant iPhone trick completely transforms the way you share photos – and it’s incredibly simple.

YOUR iPhone has a unique feature for moving photos around that you might not be aware of.

In most cases, if you wanted to move an iPhone photo, you’d go to the Share menu.

After that, you’d copy or share the iPhone photo with another app.

However, there is another option that is both quick and satisfying.

Simply select a photo in your Photos app and hold your finger down.

Then, without releasing the image, go to a Messages chat and drag it onto the char bar.

After that, the photo you selected will appear in Messages.

Karrabros, a TikTok user, posted the trick, which has received over 6,000 likes.

Multiple photos can be selected and held at the same time.

Many apps support this feature, allowing you to share to multiple locations.

It’s not limited to the Photos app, either.

We showed you how to share iPhone photos from other places late last year, including Google Images in a browser.

The short video, which was posted by @katamogz, shows a drag-and-drop photo feature that allows you to quickly save images from Google.

“iOS 15 hack you never knew existed,” says the TikToker at the start of the video.

She then shows a cool iOS 15 photo trick that allows you to drag and drop images from Google Images directly into your Photos app.

@katamogz is shown in the video with Google Images open on her iPhone.

She’s been looking for photos of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look.

She drags the desired image to the bottom right corner while holding it down.

She then simply clicks on a few more images to add to the stack.

With one finger, hold the images in place while using the other to swipe up and locate Photos.

Make sure you’re on an album with a visible ‘plus’ symbol at the end of it when you open Photos.

Drag and drop your Google Images photos onto the symbol to have them saved to your Photos app automatically.

Other methods of saving Google Image photos in bulk are slower than this method.

Take a look at the video below.

In other news, Google Chrome users are being advised to uninstall the browser.

Facebook recently changed its name to Meta.

Take a look at the best iPhone 13 offers.

Also, take a look at your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden by default.

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?