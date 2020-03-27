This CarAIDE deal gets you a jump starter and 18-in-1 multi-tool for a new low price

By definition, emergencies are unexpected, which means it’s best to prepare for one way ahead of time. Discovering a dead car battery can end a trip quickly, and that’s the last thing you want to happen when you’re in a hurry or out in inclement weather. With the CarAIDE Car Jump Starter and 18-in-1 Multi-Tool you can be prepared to jump start your vehicle when it needs it all by yourself, and today only you can pick one up at Woot for just $69.99. That’s the lowest we’ve ever seen it go and saves you almost $30 off its current price at Amazon. The deal is only available until the end of the day or until sold out, though.

All-in-one CarAIDE Car Jump Starter Multi-Tool

Not only can this 12V/1000A device jump start most family vehicles, it also has a built-in battery pack, flashlight, safety belt cutter, alarm, and much more. We’ve never seen it drop this low before, but the deal is good until the day is out. $69.99 $99.00 $29 off See at Woot

This portable jump starter’s 12V/1000A peak current is strong enough to jump start vehicles that have up to 4L gas engines, which accounts for over 80% of family use vehicles. It also works with boats, ATVs, motorbikes, and more. It has an 8000mAh internal battery, and is even equipped with a couple of USB ports for powering up your phone in a pinch.

The CarAIDE is much more than just a portable power source, though. It’s also a multi-tool with a built-in flashlight and emergency SOS flasher, burglar alarm, as well as a compass and thermometer. In addition, it works as an emergency safety belt cutter and window breaker, and even includes a hook, emergency rope, and industrial magnet. It’s an all-round survival tool that should be kept in your glove box at all times. Being water- and shock-resistant, it’s also perfect for camping trips and hikes in case of emergency.

Woot charges $6 for shipping, though you can save on that too using your Amazon Prime account. If you’re not a member already, start a free 30-day trial to get free two-shipping with no order minimum. You’ll also gain access to benefits such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

