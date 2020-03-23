This CDC chatbot can help you figure out if you have coronavirus — use it now

It’s not intended to replace the advice of a doctor though.

Concerned you may have contracted the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? There’s no need to flood up the 911 helpline, the CDC has launched a new self-checker to enable users to weigh the likelihood of them having the virus and potential next steps.

To be clear, if you’re experiencing what are immediate, serious, life-threatening symptoms, you should be calling 911. This site is more intended for people who are on the fence about what to do and may not be experiencing any symptoms.

“The purpose of the Coronavirus Self-Checker is to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care. This system is not intended for the diagnosis or treatment of disease or other conditions, including COVID-19. This system is intended only for people who are currently located in the United States,” the self checker says, “If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, please call 911 immediately. This system does not replace the judgment of healthcare professionals or the performance of any clinical assessment.”

Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

For most people, the advice remains the same. If you have mild symptoms, stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days. The CDC will advise you to stay home if you’re experiencing mild to no symptoms. If you have one or more symptoms related to the virus, the bot will advise you to speak to your healthcare provider within twenty-four hours and start self-isolating immediately.

Severe symptoms for coronavirus include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, bluish lips. As the chatbot will tell you If you’re experiencing one or more of those symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Coronavirus resources