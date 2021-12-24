This Christmas, find out how to track Santa with Google using the best free trackers available right now.

THE WAIT IS COMING TO AN END.

As their long journey across the world begins, prepare a mince pie for Santa and a carrot for Rudolph.

It’s difficult to visit 195 countries in such a short amount of time.

If you’ve been good, Santa should come to visit you while you’re sleeping.

However, if you want to keep track of where he is right now, technology can assist you.

Santa’s whereabouts are being tracked by a number of people, so why not find out where he is right now?

For up-to-the-minute updates on Santa’s whereabouts, check out our Santa tracker live blog.

Google uses its Google Maps technology to run an annual Santa tracker.

It was first implemented in 2004 by the tech giant, and it has been improved year after year since then.

You can either visit santatracker.google.com or download the free app to follow along.

Along the way, Google displays some interesting information, such as Santa’s current route and the number of gifts he’s delivered.

You can also see where he’ll be stopping next and how long it’ll take him to arrive at your location.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or Norad, is also keeping an eye on Santa Claus.

They’ve been doing this since 1955.

After seeing an advertisement in the newspaper telling children to call Santa, a child apparently dialed the unlisted phone number for CONAD (Norad’s predecessor).

Colonel Harry Shoup, the boss at the time, is said to have answered the phone and instructed staff to check the radar for signs of Santa heading south from the North Pole.

Since then, it’s been the same way.

Noradsanta.org is a special website that shows you exactly where Santa is as he travels around the world from country to country.

