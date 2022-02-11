This cleaning trick ‘could improve charging’ if you’re charging your iPhone incorrectly.

If you have an iPhone, you should try this cleaning hack to help your phone charge faster.

Apple iPhones have a lot of great features, but some of them can quickly deplete your device’s battery.

Even so, with the right charging techniques, your iPhone can power back up without a hitch.

In fact, proper charging habits are more important than you may realize, as they can extend the life of your device while also ensuring that it functions at its best.

If you never use your phone while it’s charging or leave it plugged in for longer than necessary, you might think you’re safe.

However, there is one aspect of charging that is frequently overlooked: the charging port.

Cleaning out your iPhone’s Lightning port can help you avoid a lot of problems in the future.

It can even be the solution to a current technical issue you’re having while recharging your device.

When dust or other particles collect in the charging port of your phone, it can cause the charger to fall out or stop charging.

Every time you plug your charger into the port, the debris lodges deeper in your device, potentially causing it to stop charging.

It’s crucial to keep charging-port hygiene in check for these reasons.

If you don’t want to damage your iPhone, you’ll need to be very careful when cleaning out the charging port.

You must first choose your cleaning tool.

Many people recommend that you use a wooden toothpick instead of a metal one.

To begin, take your phone to a well-lit area or use a flashlight to inspect your port for debris and dirt.

Then, with a light touch, run your toothpick along the port’s walls, avoiding contact with the side anchors.

After that, remove the toothpick and clean it before beginning the process again.

Follow the steps above until your iPhone’s port looks clean, then charge it to make sure it’s working.

