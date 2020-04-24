This crazy deal scores you a new iPhone SE and Mint Mobile service for $30 a month

The iPhone SE deals are flowing already, and in typical fashion Mint Mobile is here to knock the socks off all the other options out there. For a limited time, new customers can get the iPhone SE with service for just $30 per month. That’s right, it’s the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile’s 3GB data plan. You can move to the 8GB plan for $5 more per month, or up to the 12GB one for $10 more per month, making the prices $35 or $40 per month total respectively.
We’ve seen Mint Mobile offer some pretty great deals in the past, and this one is definitely in line with those. It does only apply to new customers, but existing customers can purchase the device and finance it from Mint Mobile instead if they wish.
iPhone SE + Mint Mobile service
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple’s newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile’s great service for one low monthly cost.
For those who prefer to prepay for everything, Mint has another promotion for you. The carrier is letting you prepay the full amount for the phone plus service for as little as $720. The details for that are:
What’s better than 1 year of Mint service? Two years of Mint service. When you purchase your iPhone SE plus two years of service, you’ll receive your phone along with a SIM card for 12 months. Within 72 hours after you activate Mint service, we’ll add a credit to your account for the second year of service. Your plan will renew automatically at the start of your second year.
If you aren’t familiar with the new iPhone SE, you’ll want to check out our review. The TL;DR of it is that it’s a familiar iPhone 8 design that’s been repacked with some new internals, including an A13 Bionic chip, upgraded single lens camera system, and more.
Be sure to grab one using this deal now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you care about DxOMark camera scores?
There are a lot of things to consider when buying a new phone. Are DxOMark camera scores one of them for you?
The new iPhone SE can be just as good of a Google phone as any Android
Before you burn this article with your hot takes in an online flame war, just hear me out. Google makes some of its best apps on iOS (in fact, they’re some of the best apps on iOS, period). So why can’t you call the new $400 iPhone SE a great Google phone? I think you can!
Facebook is reportedly planning to sell personalized ads in WhatsApp
According to a new report, Facebook wants to sell targeted ads in WhatsApp once it merges all its major messaging platforms.
All these games support cross-by for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift
Cross-buy allows you to purchase a game once and have it on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. Not every game supports it, but there are dozens of excellent titles that do. Here’s every single one of them.
Be First to Comment