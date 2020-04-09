This custom 911 Turbo S by Porsche Exclusive is a sight for sore eyes

Porsche Exclusive gave us a glimpse of what’s possible in the new 911 Turbo S. In a recent Facebook post, Porsche made our day by showing us a custom 911 Turbo S in striking Guards Red paint. And while the new Porsche 911 Turbo S won’t be arriving at dealerships until later this year, this red custom version is proof of Porsche Exclusive’s wide range of bespoke options for the range-topping 911 supercar.

Yes, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is now a certified supercar, and it has the muscle to back up its mildly-refreshed body style. Powered by a retuned 3.8-liter turbocharged flat-six, the 911 Turbo S is producing 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque at full song. The motor is connected to a new eight-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox sending power to all four wheels.

The new Turbo S model is essentially a sportier and faster version of the 911, so Porsche gave it a recalibrated traction control system. This allows for stronger off-the-line acceleration and tighter handling around the bends. The 911 Turbo S rockets from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6-seconds, making it a viable track weapon against exotic hypercars. It also reaches maximum velocity at 205 mph.

Meanwhile, this particular red 911 Turbo S is also fitted with a couple of color-matched exterior accouterments. This includes body-color side skirts with contrasting high-gloss black trim around the windows, both of which are a $760 and $510 option, respectively.

Hard to miss are those magnificent Porsche Exclusive Design wheels with u-shaped spokes. Measuring 20-inches in the front and 21-inches for the rear, those wheels are a $2,490 option on top of an optional high-gloss black finish for an additional $1,290.

The interior is not spared from the Porsche Exclusive treatment. This particular example has body-color interior trim – which can be added as a no-cost upgrade – along with a red Sport Chrono dial for $420. If you like a red-faced tachometer, Porsche will gladly install one for an additional $420.

You can take the customization further with Porsche’s Lightweight and Sport packages, which are offered for the first time in the new 911 Turbo S. The Lightweight package includes lightweight glass, full-bucket seats, reduced sound deadening, and deleted rear seats. On the other hand, the Sport package includes new taillights, more gloss black body accents, and a carbon-fiber roof.

Both Sport and Lightweight packages are available on the 911 Turbo S Coupe and Cabriolet. Prices for the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe starts at $205,000 while the Cabriolet will cost you $218,000.