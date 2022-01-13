This dangerous fake WhatsApp text will drain your bank account, according to me, who is a scam expert.

This dangerous fake WhatsApp text will drain your bank account, according to me, a scam expert.

A CYBERCRIME expert has warned of a flood of scam messages and phone calls targeting Britons in an attempt to steal their money.

According to fraud-fighter Charlie Shakeshaft, crooks are impersonating the taxman to deceive people into thinking they’re safe before robbing them blind.

They’re sending victims emails, texts, and WhatsApp messages with the intent of stealing money or financial information.

In the coming weeks, Shakeshaft, the founder of the scam-busting website Individual Protection Solutions (IPS), is urging people to be extra vigilant.

That’s because, in the run-up to the tax self-assessment deadline at the end of the month, HMRC-related scams are expected to increase.

HMRC sends millions of genuine emails and texts to taxpayers during this time, which fraudsters will exploit.

Several IPS members have already reported HMRC scam attempts.

They’re popular because they’re applicable to the majority of people in the UK.

“Over the years, we’ve had a large number of members bring HMRC scams to our attention,” Shakeshaft said.

“Since most adults are taxpayers and receive messages from HMRC on a regular basis, scammers try to take advantage of this familiarity.”

The fake messages are phishing scams that direct victims to a website that appears to be run by a reputable company, such as a bank, social media platform, or other service.

The website, on the other hand, is a ruse with fake content intended to persuade a victim to divulge sensitive information such as a password or email address.

Visitors who aren’t expecting it may be asked to enter their credit card information or login credentials for online banking.

Phishing attackers will call you and pretend to be a member of staff from a reputable company, attempting to persuade you to divulge your personal information.

Fraudsters frequently try to imitate HMRC’s messages, whether through phone calls or fake websites.

This is because victims are more likely to send money to a known and trusted institution.

“HMRC scams come in all shapes and sizes,” Shakeshaft explained, “but there are two common techniques.”

“In one, a scammer posing as HMRC offers the victim a tax refund in exchange for your bank or credit card information so that it can be sent.

“Obviously, they’ll steal money from their victim using the bank or credit card information.”

He went on to say that the second common tactic involves a scammer posing as HMRC claiming that the tax authority is filing a lawsuit against you and that you must pay immediately to stop it.



