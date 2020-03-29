This Fantastic Game Is Free On iOS And Android For A Limited Time

Over the past couple of weeks, a bunch of publishers have been giving away free games to help keep people occupied while social distancing. While most of the current freebies are for PC, there are a handful of great mobile games up for grabs, too, including one of the very best puzzle games in recent years: Monument Valley 2. Normally selling for $5, Monument Valley 2 is completely free right now on iOS and Android. Developer Ustwo Games announced the promotion with an adorable video clip and message to fans on Twitter.

A sequel to the 2014 breakout hit, Monument Valley 2 has a wealth of excellent maze puzzles that play with your senses thanks to optical illusions and seemingly insurmountable obstacles. It also has a greater emphasis on narrative than its predecessor. In Monument Valley 2, you control Ro and her young child on a journey about personal growth and the sacred bond between mother and daughter.

You don’t need to play the first game to enjoy and appreciate Monument Valley 2. Though the subtle ways the two games connect are more poignant if you have knowledge of the original, the maze puzzles themselves are enough to recommend Monument Valley 2. Plus, you can’t beat free.

Monument Valley 2 is just one of a handful of iOS and Android games that are currently free right now. Strategy fans will definitely want to pick up Lara Croft Go, the turn-based puzzle game from Square Enix that is also free for a limited time on iOS and Android. If you’re looking for more free games to the pass the time this weekend, we’ve rounded up every free game across all platforms.