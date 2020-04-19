This Functional Death Stranding Jacket Will Cost You A Few Deliveries

You likely aren’t going outside very much right now, but when normalcy returns, you’re going to need to keep yourself dry in the rain. The Death Stranding Bridges jacket from Acronym lets you do so in style and even promises to be “Timefall-proof” in case you’re worried about rapidly aging in the water.

Selling for €1752, which is approximately $1,900, the J1A-GT Gen 2.2 official Bridges variant was designed in collaboration with Kojima Productions and its founder Hideo Kojima. It was developed using Gore-Tex Pro fabric for breathability and comfort, which should make Seinfeld’s George Costanza proud.

The jacket also features a multi-position storm collar, several pockets for storing your items from the harsh environments of post-apocalyptic America, and a storm hood with a redesigned visor compared to older models. We don’t recommend trying your luck against “BTs” with it, though.

Wearing the jacket, you’ll certainly look like Sam Porter Bridges from the game, particularly if you carry a few tons of equipment on your back and a baby in a pod. Death Stranding is an extremely odd and polarizing game, but Sam’s fashion sense is undeniable. With all the zippers and pockets in your jacket, you’ll be stocked up on enough snacks, hand sanitizer, and gum to weather any storm.

Death Stranding is currently available exclusively on PS4. A PC version will arrive on June 2. You can pre-order it from Steam for a selection of digital goodies alongside the game.