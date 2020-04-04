This incredible Arlo Pro 2 home security camera system is $530 off — today only

I won’t attempt to mask my exuberance over this one-day Best Buy deal on the Arlo Pro 2 4-camera security camera system with bonuses in the form of an Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security Light, an Arlo Audio Doorbell, and an Arlo Smart Chime Speaker that works with the Arlo Doorbell. The Arlo Pro 2 4-cam kit lists for $650 and the three Arlo bonus items list for $280. With this one-day deal for $400, you can save $530 off the combined $930 list prics. If you’ve been looking at home security camera deals, you can’t beat this bargain — but don’t delay, this deal expires at midnight.

In Digital Trend’s review of the Arlo Pro 2, our reviewer wrote, “There are cheaper alternatives out there, but we truly have not found another smart camera that offers the same power, versatility, cloud storage, and value as the Arlo Pro 2.”

The Arlo Pro 2 4-camera system includes four 1080p HD cameras and an Arlo Base Station. The Base Station installs inside plugged into AC power and connects to your home Wi-Fi network. In addition to acting as a hub for the Arlo cameras, the Base Station has an internal siren and two USB ports for installing external hard drives for video clip backup storage. In addition to using Arlo’s app to manage and monitor the cameras, the Arlo Pro 2 system responds to voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart devices.

Arlo Pro 2 cameras are suitable for indoor or outdoor use. The cameras have night vision and can run on rechargeable batteries or plugged into an AC outlet. Because the cameras are weather-resistant and can run on battery power, you can install them virtually anywhere, even on a tree, as in the photo below.

Arlo Pro 2 cameras have customizable motion detectors that you can configure to monitor specific areas. The camera sends an alert to your smartphone when the motion sensor detects a person in motion but won’t bother you when it sees deer, dogs, or other non-humans. Built-in two-way audio lets you talk to visitors and intruders using your smartphone and the Arlo Pro 2 camera’s speaker and microphone. You can view livestream and recorded video and audio in the cloud for free for up to 7 days, with no charge or subscription necessary. Available optional subscription plans save recorded content for longer periods.

The Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera System 4-camera kit lists for $650, but Best Buy has it on sale for today only for $400. That’s already an excellent deal, but adding the three Arlo bonus devices which have a $280 combined list price for free means the total savings for this deal is $530. Don’t delay, because tomorrow this deal will be gone.

