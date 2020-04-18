This is how a wind turbine can be recycled

WWhen it comes to environmental friendliness, the demands on a wind turbine are twofold: The plant should not only deliver green electricity, but should also be exemplary beyond its end. We expect more from a wind turbine than from an old nuclear reactor. And according to Ralf Voßhenrich, the managing director of the demolition service of the Hagedorn group of companies, wind turbines do not have to shy away from the comparison. What is in the systems is well documented by the manufacturers. The demolition troops do not expect poisonous insulating oil any more than asbestos. “We are also active in the demolition of power plants, so let me put it this way: Compared to a wind power plant, a coal-fired power plant is really often like Pandora’s box.”

Nevertheless: Around 29,000 wind turbines are turning on the German mainland. But the climax is likely to be reached. This year, thousands of plants will no longer be eligible for support under the Renewable Energy Sources Act. According to calculations by the analysis company Nefino, this will affect around 9,000 systems in the next three years alone. Not all will be dismantled immediately. Wherever no new wind turbine is allowed to stand in the same place due to stricter clearance rules, continued operation is worthwhile. Alternatively, they can be replaced by repowering: The operators dismantle three old systems, build a new one and can ultimately feed in more electricity because the leaps in technology are so great.