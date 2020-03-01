This is the dark mode of WhatsApp for your desktop version

The dark mode of WhatsApp, one of the most anticipated news of the messaging app, has already begun to reach Android smartphones. The purpose of this functionality is to darken the screen in times of low light making it easier for the user to read and, on the other hand, it also helps to save battery power.

WABetaInfo, a portal specialized in information about the platform, has shared images that show how the functionality will look when it is available for WhatsApp Web, the computer version of the “app”.

From the specialized portal they point out that WhatsApp still has work ahead until the functionality is available. At the moment, work is being done to improve the interface when this mode is activated. At the moment, we do not know when it will be available to all users, although it is expected that it will not take long.

In the shared images, it can be seen that the conversation bubbles will have a dark green color that helps make the messages more readable. You can also see how the stickers and the home screen will look.

Close to getting to iPhone

If the dark mode is close to reaching WhatsApp Web, the same goes for the version of the application for iOS, that is, for Apple brand devices. A few days ago we learned that the application is already working so that the functionality is available soon in the devices of the signature of the bitten apple. According to WABetaInfo, it is already being tested within beta 2.20.30.25 of the operating system. It is expected that it will only be available on those smartphones that have iOS 13 as the operating system. .