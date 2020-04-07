This is the perfect time to go all-in on cashless contactless payments

If you haven’t tried out a payment app lately, here’s the nudge you need.

We’re going to look back on 2020 as a point where we collectively renewed our focus on public health and hygiene. The coronavirus pandemic will stick with us as a reminder of just how easily viruses can spread, and make us all think about what we touch on a daily basis. One thing that’s unavoidable is going to stores and paying for goods — whether it’s your weekly groceries or a new pair of shoes. But you can reduce your risk factors here: perhaps now’s the perfect time to start using contactless payments.

Google Pay support has changed a lot since you last looked at it.

Early on, only a handful of banks supported Google Pay — and growth was slow. But now, it’s a different story: all of the major U.S. banks are supported, plus hundreds of smaller regional banks and credit unions, and you can even pay in stores with your PayPal account. Credit or debit, big bank or small, you’re extremely likely to be able to use Google Pay with any payment method currently in your wallet.

The other and bigger, pain point early on in the expansion of tap-to-pay in the U.S. was on the store side. Because we never really hopped on the NFC-enabled credit card trend like most of the world, payment terminals lagged behind in being updated to accept NFC. And early on, as stores were forced into new terminals, they didn’t update their backend systems to actually accept contactless payments even though the hardware supported it.

The biggest retail and restaurant chains in the country take contactless payments now.

Thankfully, the scene is a lot better now. Dozens of the biggest retail and restaurant chains in the country have expanded contactless payments to every one of their stores. And many others have rolled it out to most of their stores. And it’s not just big chains — small independent stores are often the best at accepting contactless payments, as many phone- and tablet-based payment terminals, like those from Square, have it built-in. And a pro tip: even if a store only says it accepts Apple Pay, it will accept your Google Pay too!

Just about every phone out there has NFC and can use Google Pay. But if you have a modern Samsung or LG phone, you can use Samsung Pay or LG Pay for mobile payments even at old swipe-only payment terminals in addition to NFC terminals. Sometimes it comes with some odd looks from the clerks who don’t think their terminals take smartphone payments, but it does work.