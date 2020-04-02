This Is What the PS5 Could Look Like in Stores

An artist’s impression

It’s interesting to consider how the PlayStation 5 will look in stores, because Sony hasn’t revealed a whole lot about the upcoming console’s branding – beyond its record-breaking logo, of course. This mock-up by Italian graphic artist Giuseppe Spinelli, as published by Let’s Go Digital, is fascinating, then: it opts for a black box with glossy symbols embossed on top.

We reckon this design is being a little optimistic when it touts 8K HDR, but we could certainly see something like this on shop shelves around the world. Does the system’s box art matter to you? Which colour will the manufacturer build its branding around? Put a couple of these in your shopping cart in the comments section below.