This month, Google may impose restrictions on YOUR photos and videos stored on Drive.

This month, Google threatens to restrict YOUR photos and videos stored on Drive.

If users violate the company’s Terms of Service or policies, Google will begin restricting access to content on Drive.

The changes were made early last week as part of the tech giant’s mission to keep Drive (a cloud-based storage system) free of what it considers to be abusive content.

The original owner of a file can still access it if it is flagged on Drive.

Even if users have the link, the flagged file will not be publicly accessible or shareable.

Owners of flagged items may notice a flag next to the file and receive an email informing them of the restriction.

According to Google, the email notification “will help ensure that owners of Google Drive items are fully informed about the status of their content, as well as ensuring that users are protected from abusive content.”

The email will also include instructions on how to “request a review” of the action taken, assuming the file owner believes Google made a mistake.

If an item in a shared drive is flagged, the shared drive manager will be notified.

Google also stated that if a file has been found to have violated its policy, it may take additional steps, such as “restricting access to the content, removing the content, and limiting or terminating a user’s access to Google products.”

The company stated that it would apply these policies with care, with exceptions made for “artistic, educational, documentary, or scientific considerations,” as well as when there are “substantial public benefits” from not acting on the content.

Account hijacking, hate speech, child sexual abuse and exploitation, dangerous and illegal activities, malware, and other malicious content, such as phishing, spam, violence, and gore, are just some of the types of content that Google has definitively labeled as abuse.

