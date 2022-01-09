This month, you can see the Morning Star and the Moon collide with Mars – here are the best stargazing events in January.

This month, you can see the Morning Star and the Moon collide with Mars – here are some of the best stargazing opportunities in January.

JANUARY is an excellent month for stargazing, with numerous celestial events still to come.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best stargazing opportunities, including catching a glimpse of the Full Wolf Moon.

Venus has recently vanished from the night sky, but the ‘Morning Star’ will reappear in mid-January.

The planet was given this name because, at this time of year, it will appear as the brightest star in the dawn sky.

Venus will be visible in the morning sky for about an hour before sunrise at the end of the month.

Take a look at the horizon to the east.

On January 17, 2022, keep an eye out for the first Full Moon of the year.

At this time of year, the Full Moon is known as a Wolf Moon.

Early Native American tribes observed hungry wolves howling outside their camps around the same time of year as this phenomenon, which gave the phenomenon the name Full Wolf Moon.

The Moon After Yule and the Old Moon are other names for the lunar event.

Mars and the crescent Moon will rise together in the southeast sky shortly after 5 a.m. on January 29.

Mars will appear as a reddish dot to the Moon’s left.

Both the planet and the Moon will be visible in a pair of binoculars because the planet will be so close to the Moon.

Uranus is notoriously difficult to spot, but it should be visible through binoculars in January 2022.

In the evening sky, look for a small greenish blue dot.

It should be visible in the constellation Aries in the southern sky.

Smartphones can occasionally be useful for pointing out constellations and planets in the night sky.

You can try downloading one of these apps to help you find the information you need.

However, make sure to take a break from your phone afterward; stargazing is best done after your eyes have adjusted to the darkness.

SkyView Lite, Star Tracker, and Star Walk 2 are some of the best stargazing apps for Android and iPhone.

Some apps are free, but many are not, so it is up to you whether you want to put up with advertisements or not.

Before downloading an app, read the reviews and see how many people have rated it.

