This New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Merch Is Adorable

The waiting game for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is over. The long-anticipated, much-needed island getaway arrived March 20 on Nintendo Switch. For the past couple of months, we’ve been rounding up all of the Animal Crossing merch you can buy, from Switch carrying cases and controllers to plushies and Amiibo. One of the best New Horizons-themed accessories are Controller Gear’s console skins, which give your Switch or Switch Lite an adorable Animal Crossing look. Controller Gear recently added more officially licensed Animal Crossing products to its lineup, including an ultra-cute water bottle and journal.

Check out Controller Gear’s fresh New Horizons merch below. Plus, see GameSpot’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons review in progress to learn how the simulation game fares in its first 80 hours.

This teal water bottle featuring the faces of Animal Crossing villagers popped up on Amazon the other day for $20. Then something strange happened. It climbed in price by hundreds and then thousands of dollars, eventually eclipsing $13,000 overnight. It was obviously a mistake. The water bottle is no longer available on Amazon, but you can still pre-order it directly from Controller Gear for the real $20 price. A shipping date isn’t shown on the site, but Amazon orders were supposed to ship in mid-April. The stainless steel bottle holds 17 ounces of liquid.

Target’s online pre-order bonus for New Horizons, an adorable Animal Crossing journal, has sold out. But Controller Gear has an officially licensed journal of its own for $13 that uses the same print featured on the water bottle. It includes a 2020 calendar and lined pages with a silhouette of Animal Crossing’s leaf emblem in the background.

Some call this style of hat a “Dad hat,” a simplistic cap with little flair and a relaxed fit. But this hat features Isabelle’s smiling face, so we’d say it’s anything but plain. The 100% cotton fiber one-size-fits-all hat has a metal sliding buckle to adjust the fit. It’s available to pre-order for $15 at Controller Gear. It was briefly available at the same price at Amazon, but Amazon’s price has risen to $22. It releases April 15.

This Tom Nook beanie captures my favorite Tom Nook look: unamused. Plus, unlike some of his housing upgrades, it doesn’t cost very many Bells. You can pre-order the one-size-fits-all–unless your head is really big or really small–beanie for $13 at Controller Gear.

Controller Gear has an Animal Crossing case for both the Switch and Switch Lite available to pre-order. The Switch case features a hard shell and comes with two Animal Crossing patch skins. It’s a pretty hefty case, as it can store up to four Joy-Con controllers, a power adapter, 12 game carts, and a pair of microSD cards. The Switch case costs $25. The Switch Lite case is $13 and has a quilted, soft design. It’s designed to just carry the console.

This 3-pack of Animal Crossing Crossing long socks fit shoe sizes 6-10 (men’s) and are made of 98% polyester and 2% spandex.

You can grab an adorable lapel pin set from Controller Gear for $13. It comes with four pins: Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, the leaf emblem, and the New Horizons logo. The Tom Nook pin design is also available as a keychain for $7.

Controller Gear’s premium tech decals are great for laptops, phones, tablets, and other tech. The decals are scratch resistant and do not leave residue. There are two Animal Crossing decal collections to pick up. Though each features the same set of characters, one has a full-color look while the other is more subdued. You can grab the sheets for $10 each at Amazon.

We mentioned them earlier, but these Animal Crossing console skins are so cute that we have to include them here. For the Switch, you can choose between three designs, each of which features Tom Nook and the Nooklings. The skins cover the Joy-Con, back console panel, dock, and Joy-Con grip. You also get a screen protector. Switch console skins are available now for $20 at Amazon.

Switch Lite owners aren’t left out of the console skin party, and the designs are more varied. You can opt for a Timmy and Tommy Nook design, an outdoor pattern print with a bunch of characters, or a clean Woodtone style. Each skin costs $10 and is available at Amazon.