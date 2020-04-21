This new Family edition of Cards Against Humanity is completely free right now

The popular card game Cards Against Humanity is now hitting the table for family game night with its new Family Edition. Originally planned for reveal on store shelves this coming fall 2020, the company now offers the game for free on its website. This move comes in light of social distancing keeping families at home during the past few weeks, and it’s sure to bring some family-appropriate fun to your household unlike any version of Cards Against Humanity that’s come before.

This new Family Edition is intended for both kids and adults, and suitable for ages eight and up.

Head to the Cards Against Humanity site now to download and print the free version of Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition. You don’t have to give any information, though there is a field which lets you enter your email address so the company can contact you once the retail version is released. Once that’s finished, you’ll be prompted to download a PDF of the game. There are two, one with small cards and another with large cards, including ‘Low Ink’ options so you can adjust how much paper and ink you’ll be needing for the print out.

It’d be wise to grab some card stock at Walmart or another retailer so your cards will be thick and hold up to all the games your family will be playing. You might also want to grab a pair of scissors if you don’t have some handy at home already. Walmart offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, or you can select free in-store pickup to skip the shipping charge.

The original Cards Against Humanity is available as a free PDF download too. Just be sure you don’t get the original set mixed up with your kid-friendly edition, or you might have some explaining to do. Retail versions of the original Cards Against Humanity as well as various add-on packs are available at Walmart as well.

