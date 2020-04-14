This PandaBall Gameplay Trailer Is a Welcome Lesson in Sound Design

Whoops

PandaBall looks like a fun twist on football that substitutes real-life players for the exotic species, but that’s not the main talking point of this gameplay trailer. The PlayStation 4 game is actually already out and available for purchase right now, however, Sony has just uploaded a new slice of footage to its YouTube channel which really places the focus on the title’s audio. In fact, there isn’t any at all!

Just play the trailer above and attempt to hear things for yourself. Don’t worry, your headphones aren’t broken. We’re not entirely sure how this has happened, but we’re sure the Japanese giant will fix the problem in due course. For now, you can try and listen to the soothing tones of PandaBall, although you probably won’t get very far. Of course, the YouTube comments are full of jokes. Have you played PandaBall and can confirm it does actually have a soundtrack? Wait for the PlayStation 5’s 3D audio in the comments below.