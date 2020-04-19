This PC Games Bundle Is An Incredible Deal, And It Supports A Great Cause

In March, Capcom offered a wonderful Humble Bundle that supported the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This month, 2K is offering its own stellar Humble Bundle, with a portion of 2K’s revenue going toward another organization that is combating the pandemic, the International Medical Corps. Like other Humble Bundles, you can pick what you pay, with more PC games unlocking at each of the three tiers. The Game Together Bundle is valued at roughly $500, but you can get all 13 games for only $20 total until April 28 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.

For just $1 or more, you’ll get The Darkness 2, Spec Ops: The Line, Sid Meier’s Pirates, and Carnival Games VR. Spec Ops: The Line is one of the most thought-provoking military shooters ever made, while The Darkness 2 is an underappreciated gem of a first-person shooter.

If you pay the average contribution (currently $11.09), you’ll unlock four additional games: BioShock: The Collection, The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour, Sid Meier’s Civilization III: Complete, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. BioShock: The Collection comes with all three BioShock games, each of which is great. For sports fans, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is a fun arcade basketball game that harkens back to NBA Jam, and The Golf Club 2019 is an excellent golf sim.

Throw in $20 or more and you’ll get five more 2K games, including last year’s sports offerings, NBA 2K20 and WWE 2K20. The $20 tier also comes with Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced, and XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition. The Handsome Collection compiles Borderlands 2 and the Pre-Sequel.

Needless to say, the 2K Game Together Humble Bundle is a phenomenal deal. All told, you can snag 16 games (including the collections) for just $20, most of which are great. Plus, you’re supporting a great cause, and you can allocate your purchase to the publisher, a charity of your choosing, or a combination of both. Every game in the Game Together Bundle can be claimed on Steam.

