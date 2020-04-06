This Pluralsight deal lets you learn some new skills from home for free this April

Chances are, you’re spending a lot more time at home than you would regularly right now. The situation’s not ideal, but you could turn your self-isolation time into something positive by learning a new skill or becoming an expert on a topic you’ve always been interested in but never had the time to research fully. Online learning platform Pluralsight is making it super-affordable to pick up a new technical skill this month by offering access to its 7,000+ video courses absolutely free. You don’t even need to put a credit card on file so there’s no risk with trying it out.

Access to Pluralsight’s Skills platform normally costs around $30 per month, so this limited-time offer is not something to be missed. The sooner you get signed up, the sooner you can begin learning. You’ll have unlimited access until the end of April, then it’s up to you if you want to sign up for longer.

So what does Pluralsight offer? It allows you to keep your technical skills up-to-date with access to thousands of courses authored by a network of industry experts. Topics include cloud computing, web development, IT networking, machine learning, and much more. The courses are aimed at adult learners wanting to further their careers by picking up extra skills in tech fields and you can validate your skill levels with assessments that take 5 minutes or less.

Your Skills platform access allows you to peruse the entire content library of over 7,000 video courses and make use of guided learning paths showing you what courses wil further your knowledge in a particular area. You can also curate your own learning by combining different courses to meet your own goals.

As well as web access, there are mobile and TV apps with support for offline viewing so you can continue your personal development on whichever device you prefer. Altogether, Pluralsight is an excellent resource just waiting to be mined by the enquiring mind. Usually you’d only get 10 days of free access with a credit card on file, so it’s worth snagging it free until the end of April for a longer trial period and no payment info needed.