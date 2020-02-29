This portless phone has a camera behind the screen

The Chinese telephone maker Vivo showed its first Apex telephone in early 2018. That concept device had very narrow screen edges and a popup camera, two features that soon came in several new smartphones.

The new Vivo Apex 2020 is a phone with even thinner screen edges, and with side edges that make an angle of 120 degrees. That is similar to the Edge screens that Samsung built in his Galaxy S phones for a few years, but then more extreme.

The selfie camera is built behind the screen in the Vivo concept. There have often been phone makers who want to get such a hidden camera, for mass production that has not yet succeeded. Samsung would also be working on this.

Camera more stable and more zoom

On the back of the concept device is a 48 megapixel camera with, according to Vivo, greatly improved physical image stabilization. It would work up to twice as much as the current method.

The optical zoom is 7.5x by using a series of lenses and a prism. Current smartphones with a large zoom range already use that method, because otherwise a lens would have to stick out of the phone.

Without connection ports

Just like last year’s concept, the phone has no physical ports and, according to Vivo, can charge wirelessly with 60 watts, which could fully charge a 2000 mAh battery in 20 minutes. Many current wireless chargers still go up to 15 watts.

It is not known which elements of the Apex 2020 will really be processed in a future Vivo device.