This PS5 Console Mock-Up Looks Even Better in Black

Super stylish

The folks over at Lets Go Digital have gone and done it again. After taking inspiration from the PlayStation 5 devkit and the official DualSense controller to create an incredibly stylish mock-up of what the PS5 console could look like, the team has now released a new variation on the colour. Using the same design as before, the mock-up can now be seen in black and it looks better than ever.

As soon as the PS5 DualSense controller was revealed, the community quickly got to work on their own designs and twists on the colours used so it was only a matter of time before the images you see below were created.

We may not be treated to too many of these fanmade mock-ups, however. With credible rumours swirling of a PS5 reveal event next month, we may finally get to see the official next-gen design for ourselves before too long. Do you hope it looks something like this? Let us know in the comments below.