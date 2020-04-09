This PS5 Mock-Up Is Inspired By the DualSense Controller, and It’s Gorgeous

White is right

Until Sony shows us the actual PlayStation 5 console, we’ll just have to make do with all the fan made mock-ups circulating the internet. That’s cool with us, because some of them are genuinely great — including this latest creation from graphic artist Giuseppe Spinelli.

Last seen imagining what the retail box for the PS5 could look like, the artist has reacted to the newly unveiled DualSense PS5 controller with a new take on his console concept. The white machine with its vivid blue accents matches the bold new joypad perfectly, and it looks wonderfully sleek.

If you were wondering what it would look like in black, Spinelli has you covered:

These 3D renders are great — we wouldn’t mind if the real PS5 looked like this. What do you think of this new PS5 concept? Would you be happy with one of these in your TV stand? Tell us what you think in the comments below.