This Ripped Old Man Is Granblue Fantasy Versus’ Next DLC Character, Out Next Month

Ultimate muscle

The next DLC character for Granblue Fantasy Versus looks like an absolute blast. Soriz used to own a weapon shop, but one day he decided to walk away and get super buff. Now his own body is the only weapon he needs as he looks to perfect his martial prowess.

Soriz arrives soon, on the 7th April. Meanwhile, Europe’s still waiting on the launch of the actual game, so we don’t know whether all of the DLC characters released so far will be added right away, or whether European players will have to wait for them, too.