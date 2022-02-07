This unbeatable SSD deal will help you expand your PS5’s storage for less.

With these discounted SSDs from Amazon, PlayStation 5 owners can increase their storage by up to 2TB.

The XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade SSD for PS5 and PC has had its price reduced, as discovered by @PS5only.

There are three storage capacities to choose from: 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, but only the 1TB and 2TB models are currently available.

The XPG S70 Blade 1TB is currently available for £147.13, a reduction of £176.28.

The 2TB model is now £279, down from £340.26.

Meanwhile, the 1TB model is said to be (dollar)129.99 in the United States, down from (dollar)159.99 previously.

According to the Twitter account that announced the discounts, the 2TB model is (dollar)249.99, down from (dollar)329.99.

It’ll be a costly purchase, but as far as bargains go, this one is a winner!

S, for example, costs £254.99 for 1TB and £474.99 for 2TB.

With a read speed of 7.4GBs and a write speed of 6.8GBs, the XPG Gammix S70 Blade is a super fast M2 SSD.

That’s faster than the internal storage on the PS5.

In practice, those speeds imply that the time it takes to copy game files will be significantly reduced.

There won’t be much of a difference in game performance, but you might notice that load times aren’t as long.

While the PS5 is compatible with M2 drives, there are still a few other requirements that must be met.

The XPG Gammit S70 Blade, thankfully, complies with all of them — you can find Sony’s official guidelines here.

The XPG Gammit S70 is an excellent choice for your console, and it includes a heatsink, which fulfills another important requirement.

Our step-by-step guide will show you how to install a PS5 SSD.

A gaming website claims that ‘Xbox owners are racing to ditch consoles,’ so a sold-out PS5 is selling for £800.

GTA 6 is OFFICIAL, with Rockstar confirming the new Grand Theft Auto game – everything we know so far.

Call of Duty 2022 is now OFFICIAL – and it comes with a big surprise.

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?