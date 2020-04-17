This VR Games Subscription Is Dirt Cheap For A Limited Time, Includes 800+ Games And Apps

Viveport Infinity is like Netflix for VR: You pay a monthly fee and get access to a library of VR games and apps. VR can be a tricky thing when you’re looking for new games to play. It’s hard to know whether you’re buying something that’ll make you motion sick or something that just isn’t fleshed out enough to hold your attention. Viveport Infinity is a great way to test out a ton of different experiences for one monthly cost, and thanks to a new deal, that cost has gotten a lot cheaper.

Viveport Infinity is only $2.25 a month for a one-year commitment. That means it’s only $27 for a whole year, down from the regular price of $107.88. This special price is only available until April 19, so be sure to subscribe now if you’re interested. If you’re finished with Half-Life: Alyx, then this is a great chance to test out a multitude of VR titles.

Viveport Infinity gives you access to 648 PC VR games, 137 mobile VR games, and 189 apps. Games like Arizona Sunshine, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Sairento VR are available on the service as well as some of my personal favourites, including James Bond-style puzzler I Expect You To Die and shooting simulator Gun Club VR.

As for apps, there are some great options as well. Google’s art-creation tool, Tilt Brush, is available as part of the subscription, and it’s one of the best art apps for VR. TheBlu, on the other hand, is an experience that lets you sit on the bottom of the ocean, as different vistas and scenes play out–you don’t understand the true scale of VR until you see a blue whale swim above you.

Viveport Infinity is compatible with many of the best VR headsets out there, and if you haven’t picked one out yet, there are a lot to choose from. If you’re interested in finding something to play while you’re stuck at home, be sure to check out all of the free games you can claim right now and the best TV, movies, and games for social distancing.