This week, Pokemon GO adds two new pokemon in preparation for the Power Plant event.

This month, POKEMONE GO is releasing a slew of new critters for you to catch.

The Season of Heritage story will continue next week with Pokemon GO’s Power Plant event, and new pokemon have already appeared.

An Electric-type pokemon is required for the next installment of the Season of Heritage story to power up the final mechanism on the door at the historical cave site.

Helioptile and its evolved form, Heliolisk, follow closely behind Shock Drive Genesect’s appearance in Tier 5 Raids this week.

Helioptile is an ElectricNormal-type pokemon that debuted in Generation VI.

With 50 Helioptile Candy and a Sun Stone, Helioptile can become Heliolisk.

On Wednesday, January 19 at 10 a.m. local time, the pokemon will begin to appear in the wild.

From 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, January 19 to 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, February 1, the Power Plant event will take place.

In addition to Helioptile, the following pokemon will be available in the wild:

It’s possible to come across Shiny variants of the above pokemon, with the exception of Helioptile, Electrode, and Jolteon.

During the Power Plant event, the following Pokémon will appear in Raids:

The Pokemoln GO blog post also teases a Team Rocket-themed sub-event to cap off the January 2022 final event.

After the Jidion hate raid, why is Ninja threatening to sue Pokimane?

Fortnite is down for update v19.10: Here’s when Tilted Towers, a fan favorite, will be back.

In Minecraft 1.18, where can you find diamonds?

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?