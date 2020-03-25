This Week’s Best Nintendo Switch Eshop Deals: Resident Evil 4, Dragon’s Dogma, And More

Another week of this thing called life, another week of Nintendo Switch Eshop deals. This week, the Switch is featuring a sale on some of Capcom’s hit games as well as excellent indie titles. There are even great games going for as low as $1, so if you’re looking for something to keep you entertained while you’re stuck at home, the Switch Eshop has some good options you can download right away.

The Capcom games discounted this week include Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for $20, down from $30. Dragon’s Dogma is a fantastic action-RPG where you create your own hero and fight alongside three AI party members called Pawns–these can be summoned from or used by players from around the world. It’s an incredible adventure that will surely keep you busy for quite some time. Other Capcom games that are well worth your attention include the all-time great Resident Evil 4 for $20, Okami HD for $12, and Mega Man 11 for $15. The Capcom sale runs through March 30.

There are some great deals from other developers as well. The excellent arcade shoot-em-up Jamestown+ is on for $9 and features intense action and four-player co-op. Speaking of co-op, Risk of Rain 2 is currently $15 and has teams of players fighting enemies through randomized levels that change every time you play. Additionally, the charming co-op adventure game, Knights and Bikes, is discounted to $17. You and a friend can explore an island, hunt for treasure, and get into a whole ton of mischief, all by the side of your trusty goose companion, Captain Honkers–and yes, you can pet the Captain.

There are also quite a few games that are available for under $5. These deals will only last a week, so be sure to head over to the Switch Eshop for all of the game discounts. The Square Enix sale from last week is still active, as are the discounts on WayForward’s excellent library of 2D platformers. Both of these sales last until March 30 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Plus, be sure to check out all the free games you can claim on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this week.