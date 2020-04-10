This Witcher 3 Xbox One X Refurbished Bundle Is Only $230

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market today, but it can be a little hard to justify a purchase when the Xbox Series X releases at the end of the year. Well, if you’re bored at home and looking for something to occupy your time, then Dell has a great deal on a refurbished Xbox One X with a controller and copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. You can pick up the refurbished Witcher 3 Xbox One X bundle for only $230, though stock is limited.

The Xbox One X is capable of displaying games at a resolution up to 4K with HDR support. The Witcher 3’s Xbox One X enhancements include two different modes that let you play the game at 4K and 30 FPS or 1080p and 60 FPS. Both modes look absolutely gorgeous on a 4K television, though, so you’ll be happy with the visuals no matter which mode you choose. The refurbished Xbox One X console comes with 1TB of storage, so if you’d like to store more of your games, you’ll need an external hard drive.

The Witcher 3 is one of the few games that has received a perfect 10/10 review from GameSpot. Our The Witcher 3 review called its open world “phenomenal” and “beautiful,” adding that its “absorbing story wonderfully balances world politics and personal conflict.”

“The Witcher 3 is always in a crescendo, crafting battle scenarios that constantly one-up the last, until you reach the explosive finale and recover in the glow of the game’s quiet denouement,” critic Kevin VanOrd wrote. “But while the grand clashes are captivating, it is the moments between conflicts, when you drink with the local clans and bask in a trobairitz’s song, that are truly inspiring.”

