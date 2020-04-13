This Woot sale offers cheap Amazon Echo device deals for a limited-time

You’re probably well aware of Alexa even if you’re yet to add a smart speaker to your home. Whether you’re just getting started with smart home stuff or want to have access to Alexa’s smarts in more rooms, this one-day sale on Amazon Echo devices and more at Woot is for you. Some of the devices are offered in new condition which means the only thing you’re missing out on is paying full price. Others are refurbished to look and work like new, though the warranty will be shorter, so it’s worth paying close attention to that before you place an order.

Smarten up Amazon Echo Devices

Featuring the latest Echo Dot, original Amazon Echo Show, Fire TV Stick, security cams, and more, this sale lets you dip your toe into the smart home waters without breaking the bank. Condition varies, so be sure to pay attention to that. From $10

Possibly the best deal in the sale is on the latest Echo Dot. The 3rd-gen model goes for up to $50 at Amazon, but is down to only $24.99 today at Woot. With the Echo Dot you can control your smart home gear, as well as have measurements converted, find out the local weather, set timers, stream music, and more. If you’re already all-in on Echo hardware, it’s totally worth adding Alexa to more rooms in your home with this deal. The Echo Dot Kids Edition is even on sale. If you want an Alexa device with a screen, check out the deal on Amazon’s original Echo Show which is down $50 in used-good condition.

The sale also includes security camera options like the Blink XT outdoor cams. The sets are up to half off and offer notifications for when activity is spotted, a 1080p HD video stream, night vision, and much more. the original Ring Video Doorbell is down to just $50, too.

Other smart home tech worth a look include the Amazon Fire TV Stick at $19.99, Amazon Smart Plug at $12.99, and the Alexa-enabled AmazonBasics 700W microwave down to only $24.99 in refurbished condition.

Be sure to check out the entire sale at Woot and add some more smart devices to your home for less while you still can. The sale ends tonight or when sold out. Shipping is free if you use your Amazon Prime account, otherwise it’s $6.