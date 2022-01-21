This year, Netflix is raising its prices; here’s how you can save.

NETFLIX has raised the price of its subscriptions in the United States; here’s what you need to know to save money.

The streaming giant announced on Friday that plan prices in the United States have increased by (dollar)1 to (dollar)2 per month, depending on the package.

Netflix has a variety of plans to suit your budget and streaming preferences, but all of them include unlimited TV and movie viewing.

The basic plan, which allows for only one stream at a time in standard definition, will rise by (dollar)1 per month to (dollar)9.99.

The standard plan, which allows up to two HD streams to be watched at the same time, is now (dollar)15.49 per month.

Netflix’s premium plan, which allows users to watch four ultra HD streams at once, has increased in price from (dollar)17.99 to (dollar)19.99 per month.

The price changes will take effect immediately for new subscribers, but will be phased in over time for existing subscribers.

Existing Netflix subscribers have been assured that they will receive an email 30 days before the price increase takes effect, informing them of the change.

Netflix stated that the increase in subscription prices is motivated by the need to develop new programming in order to compete with a slew of successful streaming services, including Hulu, Peacock, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever before, and we’re committed to giving our members an even better experience,” a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters.

“We’re changing our prices to ensure that we can continue to provide a diverse range of high-quality entertainment options.”

“As always, we offer a variety of plans so that members can find a price that fits their budget,” said the spokesperson.

Netflix last raised its prices in the United States in October 2020.

“They clearly believe they still have the pricing power to do so and that they provide exceptional value for the money,” Andrew Hare, a senior vice president of research at media consulting firm Magid, said when asked about Netflix’s recent move.

The price hike was announced just before the streaming service’s fourth-quarter earnings were released on Thursday.

In other news, personalised smart guns that can only be fired by verified users may be available to US consumers this year.

Microsoft has added an “inclusiveness” checker to its Word software in an attempt to make the world a little more awake.

And there’s a federal antitrust case against Meta.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.