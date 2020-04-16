Thor And X-Men Writer Joins The Myst TV Show

Thor and X-Men: First Class writer Ashley Edward Miller has come aboard to write the new TV show adaptation of the video game Myst, according to Deadline. Specifically, Miller is writing the pilot and will be the showrunner for the project.

Miller also wrote episodes of Black Sails, Fringe, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

As announced previously, Myst’s co-creator Rand Miller and his brother Ryan Miller are producing the TV show, which is being made at the entertainment studio Village Roadshow. Robyn Miller, who co-founded Myst developer Cyan with Rand, is apparently not involved with the show.

Village Roadshow has big plans for Myst, as the company wants to leverage the wider Myst universe to create not only TV shows–scripted and unscripted–but also movies, according to Deadline.

The Myst TV show was announced back in 2014, so it’s been a very long time coming. The show was originally set up at Warcraft and Dead Rising movie studio Legendary before shifting to Village Roadshow.

The original Myst was released back in 1993 and featured one of the earliest attempts to create a photorealistic game–in the process, helping to boost the popularity of CDs, which were still new at the time. In the game, players explored an island that was home to portals to other worlds. Puzzles were scattered throughout the island and these worlds, as were books that contained pleas from a pair of brothers to be set free.

There is no word yet on when the Myst TV show will start production or who will star in it.