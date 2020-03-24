Those Who Remain Is the First of Many Expected Coronavirus Related PS4 Delays

They’re coming, unfortunately

Those Who Remain is a psychological thriller that really caught our eye here at Push Square when a 15th May 2020 release date was initially announced for the PlayStation 4 release. Taking place in a town caught between dimensions, you’ll need to avoid troublesome shadow monsters and work to set things right. The trouble is, however, we now need to wait longer than expected to play the game. Those Who Remain has been delayed by a month due to the setbacks and hardships caused by the Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, publisher Wired Productions said: “Due to several offices, including our main HQ, and those of our developers and partners closing or moving to remote working, we’ve had to change the release dates of some versions of Deliver Us the Moon and Those Who Remain. In these uncertain times, we do not want to add any additional workload or stress to those that are affected.”

Completely understandable, of course, the health and livelihoods of real people should always come before the release of a video game. However, this is expected to be just the start in a long line of delays. As we theorized over a week ago, which was then backed up by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, the knock-on effect of the Coronavirus is going to push back the finishing line for a lot of big PS4 games.

What do you think will be delayed next? The Last of Us: Part II? Ghost of Tsushima? Share your thoughts in the comments below.