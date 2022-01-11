Thousands of Harry Potter fans are about to lose their ebooks and audiobooks if they don’t act quickly.

Hundreds of millions of Harry Potter fans are about to lose their ebooks and audiobooks unless they act quickly.

POTTERMORE is advising its readers to redownload their Harry Potter e-books before they become unavailable after January 31.

If you bought digital Harry Potter books on Pottermore, you should redownload them before they expire at the end of the month.

The website, which launched in 2012, has been sending out emails to its customers informing them that e-books and audiobooks will no longer be available.

In September of last year, Pottermore, which was renamed WizardingWorld in 2019, stopped selling Harry Potter ebooks.

Despite the fact that the Harry Potter series is one of the best-selling of all time, sales of the digital texts on Pottermore have been steadily declining for years.

Initially, the site — which was created by JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, to provide news, features, and articles — was the only place to buy digital copies of the Harry Potter books.

Other online retailers, including Apple and Amazon, began selling them in 2015.

Despite this, Rowling’s personal fortune grew by tens of thousands of dollars per day in 2019 thanks to Harry Potter ebook sales.

Customers can redownload their e-books by going to the Pottermore website.

People can also transfer their downloaded copies to any new e-readers in the future, according to Twitter user Ryan C Gordon, because the texts are in a DRM-free.epub format.

Users may need to convert the.epub file to make it Kindle-friendly, according to Gordon.

The Harry Potter book series has grossed over (dollar)7.7 billion in total gross revenue to date.

