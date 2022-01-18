Thousands of people in the UK have reported that O2 and Sky Mobile are down, with angry customers venting their frustrations online.

Thousands of Britons reported that O2 and Sky Mobile were down, with angry customers venting their frustrations online.

THOUSANDS of Sky Mobile and O2 customers in the UK have lost service tonight.

Angry British citizens have taken to social media to demand that the networks respond.

“We are currently experiencing some issues with Sky Mobile,” a Sky spokesperson said.

“The problem is being looked into right now, and it will be resolved as soon as possible.”

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.”

Customers on social media have been a source of annoyance for them, with many unable to work from home without access to the internet.

“What’s going on with data? No signal, can’t send or receive texts, can’t make calls?” one person wondered.

“How long is the network going to be down for!” a third added.

“I haven’t had a signal or anything for over an hour and can’t work!”

“Your internet is an absolute dogs mess,” a third grumbled.

Sky Mobile is connected to the O2 network, which is currently experiencing Down Detector issues.