Thousands of people say Alexa, the smart assistant built into Amazon Echo speakers, isn’t working.

Thousands of people in the UK have been unable to use their smart speakers as Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant has stopped working.

The service went down around 7:00 a.m.

According to online outage monitors, the time zone was GMT on Friday.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks the status of online platforms, over 8,000 people have reported issues with Alexa.

Those attempting to wake their Amazon Echo speakers are reportedly met with a red ring of lights and a request to try again later, according to user reports.

When the microphone is turned off or the device has a problem, the gadgets display a solid red ring around their exterior.

It’s unclear what’s causing the issue with Amazon’s artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant.

The outage does not appear to have impacted users in the United States.

Amazon has been contacted for comment by the Sun.

Alexa is installed in millions of devices in the United Kingdom, including the popular Echo smart speaker line.

