Thousands of Telegram users are experiencing an outage due to an unknown cause.

Telegram is down for tens of thousands of users due to an unidentified outage.

Around 2:45 p.m., issues with the privacy-focused messaging app began.

9:45 a.m. in the United Kingdom

According to online outage trackers, the outage began at 8:00 a.m. (EST) on Monday.

Users are unable to use the desktop and mobile apps, according to DownDetector.

The site has been hacked by over 1,000 people.

Users are receiving “updating” or “connecting” error messages when trying to access Telegram’s app.

It’s unclear whether the US firm, which is one of WhatsApp’s biggest competitors, is aware of the issue.

