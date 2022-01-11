Three of the most dangerous WhatsApp messages you can get – and what to do about them

Three of the most dangerous WhatsApp messages you can get – and what to do about it

FRAUDSTERS adore a good WhatsApp con, and their schemes are always changing.

Conmen have defrauded tens of thousands of people by preying on the weak and using scare tactics to entice victims.

When users receive an unusual message that does not appear to be correct, they should think twice.

Here are a few of the major ones to keep an eye out for:

It’s natural to instinctively rush to the aid of family members.

Scammers rely on this to pull off the “friend in need” con.

It usually comes from an unknown number claiming to be a friend who has misplaced their phone or been locked out of their account for some reason.

They ask for financial assistance, usually by requesting that you send money to an account.

Someone posing as his granddaughter in need conned him out of £1,500, according to a 75-year-old man.

“These types of scams are particularly cruel because they prey on our generosity and desire to help friends and family,” said Louise Baxter, the head of the National Trading Standards scams team.

The best course of action is to call the person from a saved phone number.

Don’t send money without first double-checking.

Con artists pose as friends and family members, similar to the “friend in need” scam.

This time, however, they’re after SMS security codes – though the end goal is always to steal money.

It all starts when you receive an unexpected six-digit WhatsApp code.

These are usually required when creating a new account or logging in from a different device.

Fraudsters will then send you a WhatsApp message from what appears to be a friend, requesting the code.

Unfortunately, they have most likely already been compromised.

Pretending to be your friend, the bad actor will claim that they’ve been locked out of their account for some reason and have accidentally sent the access code to your phone rather than their own.

They’ll request a screenshot from you.

Once they have the code, they can log into your account and send messages to other friends and family members pretending to be you, as well as carry out attacks like the “friend in need” scam.

It’s never a good idea to give out codes to people you don’t know – it’s just too dangerous.

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t.

Despite the fact that this principle has existed long before WhatsApp, the problem still exists.

False coupons for supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and others are distributed by con artists.

This is usually accompanied by a malicious…

