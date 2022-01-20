Three students have been hospitalized as a result of the One Chip TikTok challenge, and chip company creator Paqui has been slammed.

After three students were hospitalized, parents are being warned about the One Chip TikTok challenge.

After the students required medical assistance, Lodi High School principal Adam Auerbach slammed the dangerous challenge.

TikTok users are challenged to eat a single Paqui spicy chip, which comes in a coffin-shaped box and is flavored with Carolina Reaper and scorpion peppers.

“At this time, a number of students have already been sent home and referred to the emergency room because of their reactions to the substance,” Auerbach told parents.

“Anyone found in possession of these’chips’ from this point forward will be immediately sent home and will face progressive consequences.”

According to the Lodi News-Sentinal, the students’ identities have not been revealed, nor have their conditions.

When they took part in the TikTok craze, they kept it a secret.

“A lot of kids follow their peers, even if they don’t know the consequences,” said Elena Holvo, a Lodi high school parent.

“We need to watch our kids more,” said one parent, Rebecca Crouson.

“It’s kind of dumb,” she told CBS13, “because there are better ways for them (sic) to entertain themselves.”

Experts have warned that taking part in the challenge could have negative health consequences for Americans.

Prof. Dr.

“Throughout your digestive track, you may feel burning or pain, and it can be quite severe after a short time,” said Bret Christiansen of Marshall Medical Center.

The challenge was also panned by Twitter users.

“For the love of God, kids are stupid,” one said.

You shouldn’t go to the hospital if others are.”

“That one chip challenge is dangerous,” said another participant.

Others, on the other hand, referred to the viral craze as “silly.”

A middle school student from the Tyler Independent School District in Texas was taken to the hospital almost a year ago after suffering a “severe reaction.”

Parents were warned online by school officials that participating in the challenge could cause nausea, vomiting, and breathing problems.

“Parents, PLEASE discuss the dangers of this challenge with your children,” the district advised.

The Guinness Book of Records named the Carolina Reaper the world’s hottest chili pepper in 2013.

TikTok has been contacted by The Sun for comment.