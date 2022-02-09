TikTok announces new BAN rules, including “misgendering or deadnaming people.”

Users who misgender or deadname other TIKTOK users risk being banned under stricter safety rules.

The popular video sharing platform is cracking down on a broader range of hate speech and dangerous challenges in the coming weeks.

The site now considers “deadnaming,” or referring to a transgender person by their birth name after they’ve changed it, to be “hateful ideology.”

Misgendering (using the incorrect pronouns for a person), misogyny, and advocating for controversial conversion therapy are all examples of this.

Although TikTok was already against them, this is the first time they’ve been formally incorporated into the rules, which means anyone who breaks them could be banned.

The company is also stepping up its efforts to combat videos that glorify eating disorders and dangerous viral challenges as part of the initiative.

Short-term fasting and excessive exercise are examples of “under-recognized signs of a potential problem.”

However, the tech behemoth cautioned that it is a “difficult to consistently get right” area.

“We’re making this change in consultation with eating disorder experts, researchers, and physicians because we know that people can struggle with unhealthy eating patterns and behavior even if they don’t have an eating disorder diagnosis,” TikTok said.

It comes after reports that eating disorder videos were still available on the platform, despite the fact that it had been banned for years.

In the last three months, TikTok has removed over 91 million videos, or 1% of all videos, for breaking the rules.

AI is now doing a lot of the legwork, which is becoming more common as technology advances.

The content that tech companies allow on their platforms has come under increased scrutiny.

Firms are under increasing pressure, with plans in the UK for new laws that will make them more accountable for what they host.

