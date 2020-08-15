TikTok’s Highest-Paid Star Addison Rae Account Gets Hacked; Suspects Posted Cryptic Bio

One of the top famous and highest-paid TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling gets hacked on the platform. During the crime, the hackers were able to access Addison’s TikTok account, posted a cryptic message on her bio, and made her account banned on the Chinese app. What happens now?

Addison Rae Easterling, one of the top familiar faces on TikTok was recently hacked by unknown suspects. The account already has over 55.5 milion followers and Addison was also recently recognized by Forbes as the highest-earning TikTok influencer.

Here’s what happened. On Friday, Aug. 14, Addison’s TikTok account was temporarily banned over violation of community guidelines.

It was after fans notice weird messages on account of the TikTok star. The name of the account was also replaced with “joeandzak1.” Addison’s bio on her TikTok account was also changed to a cryptic message saying, “plugwalkjoe zak n crippin.”

After a couple of hours, Addison announced her hacked account on Twitter.

Three hours later, her TikTok account was finally recovered without the official picture and bio on the account. It was also back on operating again after its banned status.

To make something good out of the hacked account issue, Addison tweeted a social media link for donations in certain social issues happening in the world like the Beirut explosion in Lebanon.

One of the speculations that fans were talking about on the recent Addison hacked is the possibility that hackers may have thought to make money on her account.

In the first week of August, Forbes described Addison as the highest-paid TikTok star. Forbes said that Addison earned up to $5 million for the 12-month period of June 2020.

Easterling was followed closely by Charli D’Amelio, who has the most-followed account on the platform. Addison joined the platform in 2019 by posting dancing videos on popular songs.

“I actually downloaded the app in July, made a post with a friend, and literally out of nowhere it got … 93,000 likes, and I was like woah. I like this!” she said.

Though Addison is famous on TikTok for her dancing and makeup videos, she also has been famous due to a huge controversy concerning black people.

On Jul. 9, The Sun posted that Addison was bashed due to her ‘blackfishing’ on the platform. ‘Blackfishing’ is the act of posing as a Black person through makeup or changing hair color.

There was also a viral video hearing Addison saying the N-word, but no sufficient evidence to support it. What’s worse was that the TikTok star was speculated calling ‘Black Lives Matter’ as ‘cult.’

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho