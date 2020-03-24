Tim And Eric’s New Show Beef House Has Dropped Early

The first episode of Tim and Eric’s Beef House, a take on the sitcom genre featuring the duo’s unique brand of comedy, has aired well before its intended premiere on March 29. The early premiere was announced on Tim and Eric’s Instagram, with the Adult Swim website now reading: you demanded it, watch the early premiere of BEEF HOUSE.

The first episode, titled Army Buddy Brad, is up now on Adult Swim’s website for everyone to watch for free–even viewers outside of the US.

The show’s announcement called Beef House a “multi-camera sitcom about five men–Tim, Eric, Ron Auster, Ben Hur, Tennessee Luke–and Eric’s wife Megan, all living under one roof. Each week Tim, a laid back rock-and-roll slacker, and his best friend Eric, a high strung stay-at-home husband, find themselves in the middle of a madcap misadventure that can only be traversed with the help of their fellow Beef Boys.”

The first episode centers around an Easter Sunday gone awry. “As Eric prepares his greatest Easter ever, Tim’s army buddy Brad visits the Beef House, causing mayhem as he sets up camp and takes control,” the blurb for the episode reads.