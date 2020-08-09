[TIPS] How to Clear Some Space on Your Cloud Accounts

If you’re the type of person with tons of files and documents that you can’t let go easily, cloud storage like Apple iCloud, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, or Dropbox may provide some rooms those fikes.

However, what if your cloud storage has run out of space?

Most of these cloud storage options have free options that allow you to store a good amount of files and documents, provided they don’t take up that much space. Nevertheless, for hefty files that are several gigabytes big, you would most likely run out of space immediately.

The maximum allowable storage for these free accounts vary.

If you have used up all that space, you can upgrade to paid versions. For example, Google Drive’s plans start at $1.99 per month, allowing you to store up to 100GB of files. A 30TB plan is available for $299.99 per month and is suitable for businesses.

Meanwhile, Apple iCloud offers $1 per month for 50GB of storage, while the 2TB storage plan is only $9.99 per month.

If you have a Microsoft 365, you already have a free 1TB of storage, but if that’s not enough, you can upgrade to an additional 200GB for $1.99 per month or an additional 1TB for $9.99 per month.

Lastly, Dropbox has two paid plans: the 2TB storage plan available for $9.99 per month and a 3TB storage per month for $16.58 per month. Although these may be the priciest in terms of storage capacity, members will have more features such as remote device wipe and Watermarking, among others.

If you’re already paying for a monthly fee and don’t want to upgrade further, Gizmodo tips on how to clear space on all your cloud storage accounts.

iCloud

Manually deleting files on your iCloud is still an option. You can delete the Files app on your iOS devices or try your iCloud Driver in Finder or the web. Any file you delete from these locations will also remove them from other connected devices.

You can also go to iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups and then review all the files you have and delete those you don’t need.

Also, remember that your photos and videos that are stored on iCloud, along with messages, will take up some space, too. So check those you no longer need or have uploaded on other platforms and delete them.

OneDrive

You can also just manually delete your files on OneDrive, but there’s no easy way to do it except check what’s taking up space on the “What’s taking up space?” section. Since it shows the largest file first, you can quickly know what larger files you can delete to make space.

You should also empty your OneDrive’s recycling bin as deleted files that go here still take up some space.

Google Drive

When you log into your Google Drive from your web browser, you can see the Storage section, which allows you to see what’s taking up most of your storage. As with OneDrive, it shows the biggest file first, making it easy to know which files you can delete that will free up some space.

Some apps on your phone will also use Google Drive for backup data. Check your Drive’s web interface and choose Settings, then Manage apps.

Dropbox

To see the biggest files on your Dropbox, open it on the web and click the Modified button at the top and choose Size. This will give you a look at what’s the biggest files you have uploaded.

It would be best if you also kept an eye out for duplicate files and folders as they would unnecessarily take up some space.

