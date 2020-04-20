To disinfect the car use liquid soap and not bleach

Cleaning the exterior of the car with a soapy water solution and the interior with neutral soap, since it is the “most powerful” agent against the coronavirus, are some of the recommendations of the automobile company Hyundai to fight against the Covid-19.

Thus, the South Korean brand has recommended avoiding “homemade hoaxes” that circulate on the web. “Cleaning with alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, bleach and ammonia is dangerous, both for your car and for you,” stressed the firm.

Therefore, it has indicated that solutions with a high level of alcohol or acid / alkaline detergents should not be used to clean any surface of the interior of the vehicle, nor a damp cloth to wash the leather seats, but a soft, dry or moistened cloth with a specific product.

Don’t forget to wash your hands at the end, after removing the gloves. The best recommendation, however, is to avoid using the vehicle for the duration of the pandemic – this is precisely why mobility has been restricted – and, once it has ended, wash the car in a car wash and, if possible, take it to a comprehensive cleaning (interior included) in depth.

As for the car battery, one of the elements that can suffer the most from the limited use of the vehicle during confinement, Hyundai has recommended starting the car and using it in the allowed movements so that it does not discharge.

To take care of the tires, if the car is going to be stationary for a long time, the brand recommends moving it at least a few centimeters to prevent the wheels from marking and deforming.

Up to 72 hours on surfaces

while the alarm state lasts, the occupancy of the vehicles is limited to one person and, in the case of having to go two, the passenger must be in the rear row. However, it can also pose a risk to vehicle surfaces. Either because the driver or passenger has been infected or, much less likely, in the case of being parked on the street or in a community garage, because someone infected has been able to touch it or sneeze or cough nearby.

The pathogen can survive and become infectious for hours in aerosols and even days on surfaces such as stainless steel or plastic, according to a recent study published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’. According to this study, carried out by the National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University (USA), the virus remains viable in aerosols for three hours. Viable virus was detected in plastic and steel up to 72 hours after being applied to these materials, although with a significant reduction in viral load. Contagion by contact, therefore, is possible, although unlikely, according to experts.

On surfaces such as aluminum, the residence time is estimated between two and eight hours (at an ambient temperature of 21 degrees). In wood, it stays up to four days, just like on glass. On paper, between four and five days, while on metal surfaces, up to five days. However, the permanence of the virus in objects can vary depending on temperature, humidity and the type of surface, lengthening further inside the cabin. It should be remembered, for example, that he managed to stay for seventeen days in the cabins of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Therefore, it is recommended to clean every time you take the car those elements with which we have the most contact, especially if they are used by other people, such as the steering wheel, the gear lever knob or the handles. Such cleaning should be done with disposable gloves on and a single-use cloth. .