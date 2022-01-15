To get the most out of your Netflix subscription, try these hidden features.

To get the most out of your Netflix subscription, try these hidden Netflix features.

If you have a Netflix subscription, you may not be aware that you are missing out on some fun features.

Here are some Netflix-related tips, ranging from hidden games to Netflix parties.

Netflix offers a number of games that you can play on your Android or iOS device.

Open the app and search for “games” in the search bar.

You should see a list of games appear.

Stranger Things 3 is also a video game.

To install a game, go to “Get Game” and select the game you want to play.

This trick works well if you want to watch your favorite Netflix shows with friends or family who aren’t living with you.

Netflix Party is a useful Google Chrome extension that lets you watch Netflix with others.

After you’ve downloaded the extension, you can create a shareable link that all of your friends can use to watch at the same time.

Netflix Party even has a chat feature so you can talk about what’s going on.

A “random” button on Netflix could be the answer if you’re having trouble finding something to watch.

Netflix Roulette is an online tool that chooses a show or movie for you so you don’t have to.

It also allows you to narrow down your searches by genre and IMDB rating.

You can also add other streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, to find all of your viewing options in one place.

The Netflix Roulette wheel can be found here.

There are a number of codes that can be entered into the Netflix search bar to bring up a list of ‘hidden categories.’

Anime fans will be pleased to learn that the code “7424” still returns a lot of Anime results.

Different codes may be suggested online, but Netflix updates its codes frequently, so some of them may no longer work.

You can find some ‘classic Westerns’ on Netflix if you type in the code “47465” in the search bar.

The code “48744” is supposed to bring up old war films.

